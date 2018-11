Sir, – Last Thursday’s Business and Technology supplement had a front-page story on transhumanism (the continuation of human life outside the body) and a back-page story on autonomous bipedal robots that can house the human brain.

I am a 66-year-old Irishman with advancing rheumatism and a poor memory, but with an otherwise okay body.

I am ready to trade up. Where do I begin? – Yours, etc,

DERMOT KIRWAN,

Dublin 5.