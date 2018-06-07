Sir, – Why do some restaurants engage in the practice of explaining menus to customers?

These places are usually run by people who state that they are passionate about food. In my experience this passion often translates into a quirkiness or twists, resulting in dishes that are much less interesting or satisfying than we would be led to expect.

Customers could simply be told that staff are happy to answer questions which we may have regarding any dishes rather than being treated to a five-minute presentation extolling the virtues of each dish and its ingredients. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’BYRNE,

Sallins,

Co Kildare.