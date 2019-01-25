Expert teams
Sir, – I see it reported that the HSE has established an “expert team” to establish the facts regarding a problem in the Cervical Check process.
It’s wonderful news to see that an expert team is being appointed. I presume that this implies that we will no longer see non-expert teams being appointed to address issues.
We’ve always had teams being appointed, so clearly this heralds a major advance. Maybe this principle could be applied for all teams in the future?
Teams for projects such as the new children’s hospital come to mind. – Yours, etc,
ED McDONALD,
Blackrock,
Co Dublin.