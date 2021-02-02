Expert opinion

Sir, – Paddy Kavanagh once estimated that Ireland could muster a standing army of 10,000 poets on any given day.

This pandemic has revealed that we seem to be equally awash in experts in epidemiology and virology.

An endless number of them appear daily in print and on our television and radio on a seeming conveyor belt, and the one thing they all have in common is that they hold divergent views on where we are now, how we are now, and where we are going.

Any chance that they could all get together – socially distanced, of course – on the pitch in Croke Park and come up with an agreed best guess and get back to us? – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.