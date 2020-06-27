Expert opinion

Sir, – Finn McRedmond (“Coronavirus and the rise and rise of the celebrity scientist “, Opinion & Analysis, June 26th) repeats the canard that Michael Gove believes people are “sick of experts”.

What Michael Gove actually said – in a Sky News referendum debate – was, “I think that the people of this country have had enough of experts from organisations with acronyms saying they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong.”

Who could disagree? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.