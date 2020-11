Sir, – The underlying suggestion in some quarters seems to be that Nphet somehow enjoys inflicting financial, psychological and personal harm on the citizens of this State. We need to be very careful here. Nphet is not the enemy. Covid is. – Yours, etc,

LIAM McMULLIN, FRCSI

Donamon,

Roscommon.

Sir, – Tony Holohan thinks that we have lost a week. I think it’s actually eight months. – Yours, etc,

FRANK DALY,

Irishtown,

Dublin 4 .