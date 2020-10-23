Expert advice
Sir, – Michael McDowell advocates the setting up of two emergency teams, one economic and the other for research and advice on the non-economic effects of Covid-19 (“What exactly is the price of accepting this Nphet advice?”, Opinion & Analysis, October 21st).
He advocates that these teams should hold their own press conferences.
Surely advice from three different bodies would only add to the widespread confusion.
Would he suggest a similar range of advice on the appointment of judges? – Yours, etc,
DONAL
O’FLAHERTY,
Murrintown,
Co Wexford.