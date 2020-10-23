Expert advice

Sir, – Michael McDowell advocates the setting up of two emergency teams, one economic and the other for research and advice on the non-economic effects of Covid-19 (“What exactly is the price of accepting this Nphet advice?”, Opinion & Analysis, October 21st).

He advocates that these teams should hold their own press conferences.

Surely advice from three different bodies would only add to the widespread confusion.

Would he suggest a similar range of advice on the appointment of judges? – Yours, etc,

DONAL

O’FLAHERTY,

Murrintown,

Co Wexford.