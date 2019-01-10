A chara, – The assertion that French is written more phonetically than Irish (Letters, January 8th) does not hold water. French and English are notoriously unphonetic, for historical reasons. Once one understands that each consonant in Irish has two sounds – broad and slender, depending on the adjacent vowel – Irish phonetics are quite straightforward. The fact that Irish-medium schools all over the country have pupils with special needs learning bilingually shows that, with the right methodology, exemptions from learning Irish are not necessary. Irish gives us a basis for national identity and pride beyond colour and creed. Post-Brexit, we need to reconnect linguistically with the Continent and with our own heritage. Ireland becoming “Britain-lite” is not an option. – Is mise,

DÁITHÍ MAC CÁRTHAIGH,

Baile Átha Cliath 7.