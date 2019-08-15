Exemptions from Irish

A chara, – The decision of the Minister of Education to give school principals responsibility for Irish exemptions is very concerning. This will have a negative effect on Irish in education. The majority of times when students are exempt, they remain in the classroom. This creates great difficulties for both groups of students and for teachers in a classroom. One wonders by what criteria students will now be exempt from Irish? Will they now be exempt from other languages in school? If not, then why Irish alone?

The Minister cannot provide Irish with better resources, better training, and a more inclusive curriculum, but threatens to destroy its educational status. One wonders what would another nation feel if a government demoted its own language in such a way?

Ba chóir náire an domhain a bheith ar an Aire. – Is mise,

JAMES O’REILLY,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.