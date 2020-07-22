Exceptional West Tyrone

Sir, – Voters in the west of Ireland were mightily disgruntled about their constituencies not being represented at the Cabinet table. The absurd imbalance was corrected with Barry Cowen’s sacking and replacement with Mayo’s Dara Calleary. Yet it seems to pass unremarked that West Tyrone is the only constituency represented in the Assembly which has never sent a minister to the Executive since its establishment in 1998. Is it out of relief or embarrassment that we don’t say this too loudly? – Yours, etc,

CIARAN McCLEAN,

Sixmilecross,

Co Tyrone.