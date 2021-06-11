Exam weather

Sir, – In line with the traditions of the Leaving Cert, Ben Dundon tells us that Met Éireann had forecast sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-twenties this week (Letters, June 10th). Looking out the window this morning I think I’ll go with the experts’ calculated weather option rather than accept the actual results. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I wonder if it would be possible to hold the Leaving Cert exams in January. There is generally a heatwave when the exams take place, and 25 degrees in January would be most welcome. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.