Evictions past and present

A chara, – Whatever about the specifics of the Roscommon eviction, it is hard not to see parallels between the current situation and the 1880s.

We have absentee landlords (banks and vulture funds), rack-renting, “emergency men” (who described themselves as British, which in the six counties context means Protestant, as were most of the emergency men during the Land War), the forces of the State standing by while citizens are evicted, the return of Captain Moonlight and those at the mercy of the private rental sector who would be happy with two of the “three Fs” the Land League demanded –fair rent and fixity of tenure. – Is mise,

TOMAS Mac SHEOIN,

Co Leitrim.