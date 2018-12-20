Evictions past and present

Sir, – The violence, on both sides, in the Strokestown eviction case, should concentrate the minds of all.

However, there is a certain irony in the fact that the eviction of people from their homes is supported by the laws of the State, but it is the unlawful acts in support of the homeowners that has caused those very institutions, bent on evictions, to change their behaviour.

Any Irish person, with a knowledge of our history, will connect the acts of today with those of the past and wonder if anything has changed. – Yours, etc,

TOM PARTRIDGE,

Tramore,

Waterford.

Sir, – May I suggest it is historically misleading to associate modern-day evictions of landowners who have financially overstretched themselves to the evictions of the tenant farmers during the late 18th century. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STOREY,

Glencar,

Sligo.