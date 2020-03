Sir, – My compliments to Dermot Desmond on a very well-argued opinion piece on how to solve the housing crisis (“Everyone has a right to a home. Here is how it can be done”,Opinion & Analysis, March 7th).

However, what does it say about our current Government that it takes a billionaire to argue in favour of State intervention and affordable housing? – Yours, etc,

MARK CROWTHER,

Marino,

Dublin 3.