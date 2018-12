Sir, – Further to “Evergreen toys appeal to the child in all of us” (Conor Pope, Life, December 10th), Subbuteo was a firm favourite in our house.

It never ceased to amaze me the skill one needed to flick those little men around the pitch. My brothers were pure experts.

We had many many hours of pleasure playing that game so it is lovely to see that it is still alive and kicking!

Thank you for the memories. – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.