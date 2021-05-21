Sir, – Mary Morrissey suggests that the Eurovision Song Contest (Letters, May 19th) should award the prize to the song sung by the singer with the least amount of flesh on display.

Does she not see that a big part of its appeal is that it is also the Eurovision Thong Contest? – Yours, etc,

ANDREW LEONARD,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Why is it in a country awash with musicians that Irish people are as surprised as every other country to learn who our Eurovision entrant is each year?

I don’t think State intervention is required, but maybe some public consultation would be nice for a contest that everyone tunes in for every year. – Yours, etc,

COLM DOYLE,

Dublin 7.