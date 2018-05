Sir, – The people of Palestine must find it ironic that Israel should win the Eurovision with an anti-bullying song. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT SULLIVAN,

Bantry,

Co Cork.

Sir, – So, a woman impersonating a chicken wins the Eurovision.

Surely Dustin can cry “fowl play”? – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.