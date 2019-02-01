European Tour and golf in Saudi Arabia

Sir, – I would like to condemn the European Tour PGA for playing in Saudi Arabia this week. It is extremely disappointing that this elite group of golfers would chose to play in a country whose human rights record and treatment of women is highly questionable. The tour’s presence there serves only to condone the country’s practices to a worldwide TV audience and is a hugely disappointing decision. And to those who say “What about the tour playing in China?”, I would remind them that two wrongs do not make a right. – Yours, etc,

FRANK CLOHOSEY,

Douglas, Cork.