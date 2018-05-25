Sir, –The process of disenfranchisement of the more than 500,000 Irish and European citizens resident north of the Border by the Irish Government has already begun. I have asked the HSE in Co Louth (my place of birth) when I can apply for my European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) post-Brexit so that I can avail of emergency medical care when travelling in continental Europe from 2019.

I am advised that I will not be entitled to an EHIC card post-Brexit as I am not resident in Ireland.

What next, withdrawal of my Irish passport? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK MANLEY,

Omagh,

Co Tyrone.