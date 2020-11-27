Sir, – Your report on the EU’s European Economic and Social Committee contains the astonishing revelation that members of this committee “can claim €290 a day in expenses”, even when meetings are being held online via video conference (“Can an Irish official revive EU’s ‘zombie committee’?”, Analysis, November 26th).

While I am sure that the nine Irish members on the committee are as entitled to this money as any other members, is it any wonder that people are increasingly cynical of the expenses juggernaut that the EU has become! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.