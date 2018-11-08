EU digital sales tax and saving shops

Sir, – I read with interest Patrick Smyth’s report on Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s remarks at Ecofin, the EU meeting of finance ministers, on the question of the proposed EU tax on digital transactions (“Donohoe doubles down on opposition to EU digital sales tax”, November 6th).

Given that Ireland plays host to the majority of affected digital companies, I quite understand the Government’s opposition to this proposal but I question the long-term wisdom of such a policy.

Up and down the country our retail sector is dying due to the rise in online sales and crippling commercial rates and charges.

A digital tax could help level the playing field and preserve local employment, especially if the tax could be deployed to help build a better funding model for local authorities. – Yours, etc,

PETER PIERSE,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.