EU, Brexit and peace process

Sir, – Newton Emerson says that the EU “consistently misrepresented the peace process” in the Brexit negotiations (Opinion & Analysis, August 27th).

According to him, “Brussels will insist on a hard border” and is “cavalier about political stability within Northern Ireland”.

He ignores the fact that the threat of a hard border and political instability in Northern Ireland emerged when a majority in the UK voted for Brexit.

The EU is merely dealing with the consequences of that vote. It is the leadership of the Brexit campaign in 2016 and since that has displayed nothing but contempt for the international treaty that is the Belfast Agreement.

It is the Belfast Agreement which underpinned the peace process, the open border and the relative political stability that applied in Northern Ireland pre-Brexit. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.