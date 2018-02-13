EU and Irish corporate tax

Sir, – If the EU is piling pressure on Ireland regarding tax issues, as reported, it is highly inappropriate (“EU piles tax pressure on Ireland”, News, February 10th).

The EU needs to demonstrate its solidarity with Ireland regarding the disastrous effects that the impending Brexit will have on the Irish economy. The next few years will demonstrate whether the EU is capable of being sensitive to Irish interests and whether Ireland commands any respect within the EU. Tax issues can wait a few years until the Brexit effect has subsided. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.