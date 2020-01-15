Sir, – Louisa Moss (Letters, January 13th) seems to have missed the point of my letter (January 6th) in relation to a UK employment tribunal protecting “ethical vegans” from discrimination in a way similar to that extended to religious groups.

I fully understand and empathise with the ethical food choices that the vegan lifestyle entails. However, it was the tribunal ruling equating “ethical veganism” to a religious belief that I questioned.

As for her suggestion to become vegan, I can only say, not in the words of St Augustine, “make me vegan but not just yet”. – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.