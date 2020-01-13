Ethical food choices

Sir, – I write to reassure Mike Moran (Letters, January 6th) that he need not worry about what he terms “ethical carnivores” needing workplace rights protected any time soon, given that we slaughter about 150 billion non-human animals annually for meat and that that slaughter is already protected by various global corporations and institutions.

But in the meantime, if he really wants to be ethical and protected, Mr Moran should consider going vegan! – Yours, etc,

LOUISA MOSS,

Dublin 7.