Sir, – It is not only immigrants whose families do not live here (Letters, August 3rd). I am the only member of my family left in Ireland.

My daughter and grandchildren live in the Arabian Gulf and my nieces and nephews live in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.

As soon as it can be arranged I will be flying to visit my daughter and grandchildren. This journey is essential for me and I will self-isolate on my return. – Yours, etc,

CARMEL COSTIGAN,

Clonmel,

Co Tipperary.