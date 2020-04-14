Essential hardware

Sir, – If privileged politicians and senior civil servants are so convinced that hardware stores are non-essential (News, April 9th), may I suggest they let their attic tanks overflow for the want of a new ballcock or allow their toilets bung up for the want of a plunger. Or even try doing without electricity for the want of a fuse. We are not all idiots, despite what some posturing politicians and patronising media “celebrities” might think. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.