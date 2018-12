Sir, – The original cost of the National Children’s Hospital was supposed to be under €1 billion. This has been regularly revised upwards and in fact in the course of the last week has been revised upwards twice, to €1.4 billion and €1.7 billion. Is there one person in the country who actually believes this project will come in under €2billion? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN McMAHON,

Naas, Co Kildare.