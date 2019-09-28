ERSI predictions

Sir, – Hanky aflutter, I had to retire to the chaise longue for the day upon reading of the ESRI’s prediction that a hard Brexit could lead to a recession for the Irish economy (News, September 26th).

Fido at my feet gazed up understandingly. It was no news to him. He and his pals on the mean streets had that figured out a long time ago but it was surely discombobulating for anyone of a delicate constitution.

Of all the scenarios regarding the potentially pernicious effects of the UK’s EU departure, had I been the only one who had never countenanced this possibility?

How good to have the exceedingly obvious to all hailed as news by the few. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.