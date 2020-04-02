Sir, – Despite our schools closing and the uncertainty around the State exams due to Covid-19, young people are continuing to engage in school activities and in non-formal activities through a wide range of support organisations. Youth organisations, such as Eco-Unesco, are providing a range of environmental education and support programmes and services for young people, including regular meet-ups, virtual sessions, and webinars reaching young people in their homes. This is helping to channel their passion and energy into positive environmental actions and initiatives helping relieve some of the anxieties they are feeling at the moment, using this time to take positive action.

As someone who has been working in environmental education for many years, I know that building awareness around environmental issues and encouraging critical and systems thinking in young people are essential. We have been working with young people, to give them the knowledge and confidence to create a positive impact on the environment.

Environmental education builds an understanding of the interconnections in the natural world and between the natural world and people. It builds an understanding of systems and how systems work together and the importance of protecting our natural world.

Although young people are at home, steps can still be taken towards positive environmental change and every action counts. Growing something at home, switching to eco-friendly products and reducing plastics are all initiatives that can be taken from the comfort of your homes. Eco-Unesco is offering online youth clubs, workshops, and DIY initiatives to inspire young people to continue positive eco action at home; we are also encouraging young people to notice their natural environment, to learn how easy it is to grow a plant and to also stay connected with their peers.

In recent news, it was announced that there has been a 10 per cent increase in CAO applications for environment-related courses, with over 231 people prioritising it as their first choice. It is clear young people want to make an environmental change and this highlights what we at Eco-Unesco have been aware of for some time – that there is an increased interest in young people for careers linked to sustainability and environment.

Environmental education is necessary to give young people the knowledge and skills to take positive eco action. It’s amazing to see an increase in those pursuing environmental careers, and it is critical that this enthusiasm continues and supported, even through difficult times. – Yours, etc,

ELAINE NEVIN,

Director,

Eco-Unesco,

Dublin 2.