Entertainers and their private lives

Sir, – Róisín Ingle had little doubt that asking her interviewee about his marriage in the context of his marital fidelity was appropriate, when even her daughters thought that her line of questioning was “nosy” (“A tale of Johnny Logan, Dickie Rock and me”, Weekend, May 13th).

I wonder why entertainers can be asked these intrusive questions when it would probably be considered unacceptable to ask similar questions of other well-known figures. Should a journalist ask similar questions of the President or the Taoiseach? Would it be okay to ask the doctors and other coronavirus experts, who have become household names in the last few months, about their love lives? I think not. Entertainers should be awarded the same respect in interviews as people in any other walk of life. – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.