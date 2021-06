Sir, – Another really informative list in The Irish Times (June 1st), the latest being of the best “in-person camps in Ireland”, to add to previous lists of outdoor amenities and activities detailing beaches, beach resorts, running routes, winter walks, looped walks, weekend walks, hikes, cycling routes, parks, swimming spots, outdoor gyms, etc. A surefire cure for listlessness. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KEEGAN,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.