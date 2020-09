Sir, – The revelation that mortgage repayment breaks will not be extended by the banks is not surprising, given their overall attitude to hard-pressed borrowers (News, September 29th).

Even a virtual meeting that Government Ministers had with the chief executives of the retail banks made no difference to their stance.

At least they did not suffer the indignity of being rebuffed face to face! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.