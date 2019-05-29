End of the rhododendron

Sir, – Whatever about the original article concerning rhododendron (Weekend, May 19th, the publication of long letters about such subjects (May 27th, 28th) is a disaster for diversity of opinion and wit on the Letters page.

This kind of thing is too high a price just to learn how to spell “rhododendron”. Take it up with the editor through some other channel.

Short letters only from individual readers, without academic qualifications or job titles, please, in future. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.