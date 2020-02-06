Emergency departments

Sir, – At 71, I was privileged recently to experience the “hell” of the trolley corridors of A&E in St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin before moving to the “heaven” of a ward.

Privileged because I now understand this appalling situation, but not why it is allowed to continue.

Both current leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been ministers for health but the situation continues, and I doubt a general election will change anything. – Yours, etc,

GABRIELLE JORDAN,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.