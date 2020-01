Sir, – Thanks to Bryan O’Brien and The Irish Times for the fine video coverage of my Elvis Presley Story Museum, which is looking for a permanent home in Swords or elsewhere in Dublin as a potential tourist attraction (Offbeat, January 4th). As it will be Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday tomorrow (January 8th), it is an opportune time to highlight the subject. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE COLGAN,

Swords, Co Dublin.