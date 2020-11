Sir, – You report that the world is in danger of running out of the key elements tantalum, yttrium, gallium, indium (“Almost 5 million smartphones discarded in Ireland, new study shows”, News, November 12th).

Not while Scrabble players continue to mine these valuable words for all they are worth: 14, 20, 10 and 9 points respectively. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.