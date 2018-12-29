Electronic voting

Sir, – I see that e-voting is not unlikely to be introduced to Ireland, according to Minister of State in charge of local government, John Paul Phelan (“E-voting will not be reintroduced, Minister of State says”, December 28th).

A bit like broadband, then. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – It is time for the Government to ring in the changes in Co Mayo and elsewhere in rural Ireland this Christmas. We’ve had it doing without broadband. Without broadband we will fail to thrive. Rural Ireland is calling home. The time for Government and Opposition obfuscation is long past. Let them get on with it. – Yours, etc,

BRÍD CONROY,

Louisburgh,

Co Mayo.