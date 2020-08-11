Electric vehicles – charging ahead

Sir, – Your article on electric vehicles states, “Moreover, those wishing to embrace the electric vehicle invariably find it is totally impractical in rural areas where mileage is inevitably higher than in urban areas, especially for those with busy families” (“‘Customers are very confused’: motor dealer outlines EV reality”, August 10th).

I live in rural Ireland and have a 80km round-trip every day to work, in addition to any other travelling during the day. Obviously not currently, but in normal times. My car’s battery has a range of over 400km, so this has never been an issue. I get home, I plug in and I have a full battery in the morning. Public charging handles cross-country road trips.

Many cars have this range, including the Kona Electric, which is a car sold by the dealership your reporter spoke with.

The reality is that today’s EVs have the range nearly all families in Ireland need, are cheaper to run and have a lower total cost of ownership. That lower cost of ownership is due in part to far less servicing being required by EVs. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN LYDA,

Caherlistrane,

Co Galway.

Sir, –I have wanted to swap my old diesel vehicle for a modern electric equivalent for a long time, but I’m not going to be able to do this until I can charge the vehicle at home.

I live in an apartment block. I first asked our management company about getting chargers fitted in November 2013. I have followed up many times since then – and am still waiting. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.