Electric vehicles

Sir, – I heard Minister for Education Richard Bruton defending the Government’s budget on the radio. When asked about the lack of a carbon tax increase, he urged us all to take responsibility and to replace our petrol and diesel vehicles with electric ones. Fair enough.

However, between them, State departments and semi-States purchase hundreds of new vehicles every year. How come our Government has not issued an edict demanding that all of these be electrically powered? Is there something wrong with this type of transport, or is it just a case of don’t do as we do, do as we say? – Yours, etc,

JACK DOWNEY,

Limerick.