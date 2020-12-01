Electric scooters and cyclists

Sir, – I note that the Minister for Transport is keen to introduce legislation with regard to electric scooters. In drawing up such legislation, he might consider making it mandatory for users to wear helmets, high-visibility garments and to display lights back and front.

While he’s at it, these items should also be made mandatory for cyclists. I see so many of them with no lights, no helmets and nothing to make them visible, especially on dark evenings. – Yours, etc,

SANDY WAGSTAFF,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.