Electric scooters

Sir, – Motorised foot-scooters are mechanically propelled vehicles. Why then are their “drivers” apparently exempt from displaying evidence of current road tax, driving licence and insurance compliance, together with the attachment of number plates, front and rear? And is it not already unlawful to drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on footpaths and dedicated cycle paths? I write as one who recently narrowly escaped injury by one such adult “driver” and who then, to coin a phrase, “scooted off”. – Yours, etc,

FRANK C GOLDEN,

Dublin 7.