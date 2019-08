Sir, – Why are festival organisers not charging a garbage or tent deposit if littering seems a problem (“Electric Picnic promoter calls for an end to abandoned tents”, August 12th)?

The Hurricane, one of the biggest festivals in Germany, charges a €10 waste deposit for about 20 years. Electric Picnic organisers should introduce a €50 tent deposit on entry and visitors will be keen to take their tent home. – Yours, etc,

Dr STEPHAN KÖPPE,

UCD, Dublin 4.