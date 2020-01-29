Electric Ireland and space

Sir, – Is Electric Ireland missing the point by showing Ireland lit up to such an extent that astronaut Chris Hadfield could exult in how wonderful it was to view the country noticeably lit up from space. Light pollution and energy inefficiency are hardly the spirit of our times when we have to ensure that energy conservation is top of our priorities. Maybe it’s a nostalgic nod to the famous ESB advertisement of the 1980s when the young lad was welcomed home by his mother who turned on every light and electrical appliance in the house to mark the occasion. Maybe someone should remind Electric Ireland that 21st-century climate change problems were created by the inefficiencies and mentalities of the 1980s. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT GRANDON,

Carlow.