Electric cars – charging ahead

Sir, – Regarding electric cars or hybrid cars, the following is the case. If you have a hybrid, your electric potential comes from the burning of petrol or diesel. If your car is fully electric, it derives its power from the local power station, which is burning fossil fuels. A small proportion comes from wind energy. If you really want to reduce your carbon footprint nationally, the obvious option is to have nuclear-generated electricity, but this is one of the great no-go areas in Irish society, along with our neutrality.

All our energy, from fossil fuels to wind power, ultimately comes from the Sun, a nuclear generator par excellence. – Yours, etc,

FINTAN GIBNEY,

Dublin 9.