Electric cars

Sir, – While walking around Vienna recently, I noticed that all electric vehicles have green letters on their number plates, which is an easy way to identify an electric vehicle. In many cities in Austria, this entitles such vehicles to be parked for free, along with other benefits such as free charging stations, evidence of the Austrian government’s commitment to “greening” the country.

The Irish Government’s target of a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 seems impossible, but positive discrimination in favour of use of electric vehicles such as free parking and charging would be a simple, visible and low-cost approach. – Yours, etc,

IAN BECKETT,

Sutton, Dublin 13.