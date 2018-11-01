Electric car charging points

Sir, – It has been intimated recently that charges are to be introduced for the re-charging of batteries in electric cars, at the all too few charging points available throughout Ireland.

As I am one of those who would consider the purchase of an electric car in the near future, I am somewhat concerned by some users of these charging points who leave their cars connected to the power points long after their batteries have been fully charged, thereby inconveniencing other users of these points.

I suggest that if such charges are to be introduced, they should be based on the time the car is connected, rather than the amount of electricity used in the process, and the cost should actually increase, when the car is left connected, with the battery fully re-charged and still connected to the charging point. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN MAGUIRE,

Dublin 16.