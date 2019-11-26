Electorate can see a safe pair of hands

Sir, – Pat Leahy (Opinion, November 23rd), remarks that “If he [Varadkar] loses all four (byelections) . . . [he] will start the New Year . . . hoping that something turns up”.

Mr Leahy hasn’t noticed that much has turned up: like full employment, higher incomes, no emigration, social liberalisation and the problems that go with success, not to mention the bonus of opposition parties that are led by people who either crashed the economy or, at best, were Provisional IRA fellow-travellers.

The electorate can recognise a safe pair of hands, and, as the local elections showed, opinion polls are not reliable any more, so Mr Leahy should go dance on someone else’s grave. – Yours, etc,

JOE LENIHAN,

Dublin 9.