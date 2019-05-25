Elections and voting

Sir, – I was unable to vote in the local and European elections or the referendum because I am out of the country for a few months.

It’s really disappointing to discover that there’s no way for me to vote, even though I’m in the EU, still paying tax in Ireland and am still ordinarily resident there. Electoral reform doesn’t seem high on anyone’s agenda. An email sent in April to all my TDs, local councillors and MEPs yielded just two responses, both sympathetic but ultimately useless.

When other countries can arrange voting online, in embassies and postal or proxy voting, why can Ireland not?

I’m actually in a city with two Irish embassies but neither could facilitate me! – Yours, etc,

CLAIRE BRADLEY,

Rome.

Sir, – I arrived very shortly after my polling station opened at 7am yesterday . Everything was 100 per cent in order for me to cast my votes. I wish to express my thanks to all concerned to have been so ready. I should never forget how fortunate I am to be a resident of a country where free and fair elections are so well organised. – Yours, etc,

HENRY COUNIHAN,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.