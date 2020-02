Sir, – I read, with shame, that the lowest turnout of electors in Saturday’s election was recorded in my constituency of Dublin Bay South. I received 13 canvassing leaflets in my letter box. Nine of these were delivered by An Post, and the other four were put into my letter box by hand. At no stage did any canvasser call to my door. Could there be a connection there? – Yours etc,

MUIREANN HOURIHANE,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.